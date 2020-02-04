Unemployment Rate Down in All Fourteen Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Ten
SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in December in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in ten Illinois metropolitan areas, decreased in three, and was unchanged in one.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we now have the lowest unemployment rate in state history with the most jobs on record,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “The governor is committed to building on this progress by attracting new businesses to Illinois, putting people to work on our infrastructure and creating opportunities for communities that have been left behind for too long.”
Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Champaign (+3.4%, +3,800), Carbondale (+1.9%, +1,100) and Decatur (+1.3%, +700). Total nonfarm jobs were down in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL (-1.3%, -2,500), Peoria (-1.1%, -2,000) and Rockford (-1.0%, -1,500).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Education and Health Services (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14) and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (8 of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares December 2019 with December 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.5 percent in December 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in December 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010, at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
December 2019*
December
2018**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.4%
4.7%
-1.3
Carbondale-Marion
3.7%
5.2%
-1.5
Champaign-Urbana
3.3%
4.6%
-1.3
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
2.8%
3.6%
-0.8
Danville
5.3%
6.7%
-1.4
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
4.5%
4.7%
-0.2
Decatur
5.1%
6.3%
-1.2
Elgin
4.4%
5.8%
-1.4
Kankakee
5.4%
6.4%
-1.0
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
4.0%
5.0%
-1.0
Peoria
4.6%
5.8%
-1.2
Rockford
5.8%
6.4%
-0.6
Springfield
3.6%
5.0%
-1.4
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.7%
5.1%
-1.4
Illinois Statewide
3.5%
4.4%
-0.9
* Preliminary | **Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2019
Metropolitan Area
December
2019*
December
2018**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA
92,600
92,200
400
Carbondale-Marion MSA
59,700
58,600
1,100
Champaign-Urbana MSA
115,800
112,000
3,800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,857,100
3,826,800
30,300
Danville MSA
27,600
27,600
0
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
186,100
188,600
-2,500
Decatur MSA
52,700
52,000
700
Elgin Metro Division
268,300
265,800
2,500
Kankakee MSA
47,300
46,900
400
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
431,200
428,800
2,400
Peoria MSA
174,400
176,400
-2,000
Rockford MSA
153,300
154,800
-1,500
Springfield MSA
115,800
Article continues after sponsor message
115,100
700
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
245,600
242,600
3,000
Illinois Statewide
6,228,000
6,183,800
44,200
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Dec. 2019
Dec. 2018
Over-the-Year Change
IL Section of St. Louis MSA
3.7%
5.1%
-1.4%
Bond
3.6%
5.1%
-1.5%
Calhoun
4.6%
6.3%
-1.7%
Clinton
2.8%
4.0%
-1.2%
Jersey
4.1%
5.5%
-1.4%
Macoupin
4.1%
5.8%
-1.7%
Madison
3.6%
4.9%
-1.3%
Monroe
2.8%
3.7%
-0.9%
St. Clair
4.0%
5.4%
-1.4%
Cities
Alton
4.7%
6.5%
-1.8%
Belleville
4.1%
5.3%
-1.2%
Collinsville
4.0%
5.3%
-1.3%
East St. Louis
6.4%
8.8%
-2.4%
Edwardsville
2.5%
3.6%
-1.1%
Granite City
3.7%
5.3%
-1.6%
O’Fallon
3.5%
4.7%
-1.2%
Counties
Greene
3.8%
5.5%
-1.7%
Randolph
3.5%
4.8%
-1.3%
Washington
2.3%
3.1%
-0.8%
Other Areas
LWA 21
4.4%
5.8%
-1.4%
LWA 22
3.6%
4.9%
-1.3%
LWA 24
3.7%
5.0%
-1.3%
Southwestern Economic
3.6%
5.0%
-1.4%
Metro East Highlights
The December 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.7 percent, a decrease of (-1.4%) from the December 2018 rate of 5.1 percent. This is the lowest December unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The number of employed individuals increased by +3,219 to 329,955 in December 2019 from 326,736 in December 2018. The labor force decreased by -1,586 to 342,666 in December 2019 from 344,252 in December 2018. In December 2019, there were 12,711 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -4,805 compared to the December 2018 total unemployed, 17,516.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+3,000).
Employment increased in Government (+1,600), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+1,000), Mining and Construction (+400), Manufacturing (+200), and Retail Trade (+100), Professional and Business Services (+100), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100).
Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-300), Information (-200), and Other Services (-100).
Wholesale Trade employment remained stable with no change over the year.
NOTE: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
More like this: