SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in December in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs increased in ten Illinois metropolitan areas, decreased in three, and was unchanged in one.

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we now have the lowest unemployment rate in state history with the most jobs on record,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “The governor is committed to building on this progress by attracting new businesses to Illinois, putting people to work on our infrastructure and creating opportunities for communities that have been left behind for too long.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Champaign (+3.4%, +3,800), Carbondale (+1.9%, +1,100) and Decatur (+1.3%, +700). Total nonfarm jobs were down in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL (-1.3%, -2,500), Peoria (-1.1%, -2,000) and Rockford (-1.0%, -1,500).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Education and Health Services (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14) and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares December 2019 with December 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 3.5 percent in December 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in December 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010, at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2019*

December

2018**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

4.7%

-1.3

Carbondale-Marion

3.7%

5.2%

-1.5

Champaign-Urbana

3.3%

4.6%

-1.3

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

2.8%

3.6%

-0.8

Danville

5.3%

6.7%

-1.4

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.5%

4.7%

-0.2

Decatur

5.1%

6.3%

-1.2

Elgin

4.4%

5.8%

-1.4

Kankakee

5.4%

6.4%

-1.0

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

5.0%

-1.0

Peoria

4.6%

5.8%

-1.2

Rockford

5.8%

6.4%

-0.6

Springfield

3.6%

5.0%

-1.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.7%

5.1%

-1.4

Illinois Statewide

3.5%

4.4%

-0.9

* Preliminary | **Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2019

Metropolitan Area

December

2019*

December

2018**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

92,600

92,200

400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,700

58,600

1,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

115,800

112,000

3,800

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,857,100

3,826,800

30,300

Danville MSA

27,600

27,600

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,100

188,600

-2,500

Decatur MSA

52,700

52,000

700

Elgin Metro Division

268,300

265,800

2,500

Kankakee MSA

47,300

46,900

400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

431,200

428,800

2,400

Peoria MSA

174,400

176,400

-2,000

Rockford MSA

153,300

154,800

-1,500

Springfield MSA

115,800

115,100

700

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

245,600

242,600

3,000

Illinois Statewide

6,228,000

6,183,800

44,200

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec. 2019

Dec. 2018

Over-the-Year Change

IL Section of St. Louis MSA

3.7%

5.1%

-1.4%

Bond

3.6%

5.1%

-1.5%

Calhoun

4.6%

6.3%

-1.7%

Clinton

2.8%

4.0%

-1.2%

Jersey

4.1%

5.5%

-1.4%

Macoupin

4.1%

5.8%

-1.7%

Madison

3.6%

4.9%

-1.3%

Monroe

2.8%

3.7%

-0.9%

St. Clair

4.0%

5.4%

-1.4%

Cities

Alton

4.7%

6.5%

-1.8%

Belleville

4.1%

5.3%

-1.2%

Collinsville

4.0%

5.3%

-1.3%

East St. Louis

6.4%

8.8%

-2.4%

Edwardsville

2.5%

3.6%

-1.1%

Granite City

3.7%

5.3%

-1.6%

O’Fallon

3.5%

4.7%

-1.2%

Counties

Greene

3.8%

5.5%

-1.7%

Randolph

3.5%

4.8%

-1.3%

Washington

2.3%

3.1%

-0.8%

Other Areas

LWA 21

4.4%

5.8%

-1.4%

LWA 22

3.6%

4.9%

-1.3%

LWA 24

3.7%

5.0%

-1.3%

Southwestern Economic
Development Region

3.6%

5.0%

-1.4%

Metro East Highlights

The December 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.7 percent, a decrease of (-1.4%) from the December 2018 rate of 5.1 percent. This is the lowest December unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +3,219 to 329,955 in December 2019 from 326,736 in December 2018. The labor force decreased by -1,586 to 342,666 in December 2019 from 344,252 in December 2018. In December 2019, there were 12,711 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -4,805 compared to the December 2018 total unemployed, 17,516.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+3,000).

Employment increased in Government (+1,600), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+1,000), Mining and Construction (+400), Manufacturing (+200), and Retail Trade (+100), Professional and Business Services (+100), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-300), Information (-200), and Other Services (-100).

Wholesale Trade employment remained stable with no change over the year.

NOTE: Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

