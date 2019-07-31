Edwardsville, Ill. – At the Edwardsville campus of Southern Illinois University, Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law expanding voting rights to both student members of the SIU Board of Trustees.

“Student voices matter. That, at its core, is why we’re amplifying the student voice on the Board of Trustees, offering each major campus equal say in board affairs no matter the date or time of year.” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m so proud to sign into law this legislation that will give both campus’ student trustees the right to vote on every issue that affects those they represent. Today’s announcement and the rejuvenation of SIU makes me truly excited for the future of Illinois.”

While the board is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor and two elected student trustees, only one student trustee has historically been given a vote on matters before the board. The campuses have rotated the vote in the past. The new law takes effect on January 1, 2020.

The governor also announced that more than $280 million will be invested in the Southern Illinois University system through the six-year Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Both campuses will receive major marquee investments: anew $105 million health sciences building will be built in Edwardsville and a new $83 million communications complex will be built in Carbondale. Rebuild Illinois also allocates $93 million in new funding for reconstruction and renewal at the two campuses plus the SIU Medical School.

“Southern Illinois University is training the future leaders our great state,” said Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).“I’m proud that we have taken these steps to empower students to take an active role in our universities, communities and government.”

“I am so thankful that Governor Pritzker has chosen to sign this bill and show that he values the voices of all students in the SIU system through their student trustees,” said Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). “Every decision the Board of Trustees makes impacts the experiences of the students, and I believe it is only fair to have input from both Carbondale and Edwardsville as those decisions are made. The Edwardsville campus has changed dramatically, and it is important to make sure we continue to support that growth.”

