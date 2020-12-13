GRANITE CITY – Ultimate Lawn Services, a Granite City-owned commercial and residential mowing and landscaping business, adopted a K through 2nd-grade life skills class from Maryville Elementary School to help brighten the lives of children in Granite City Community Unit School District #9 during the holidays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owners Bryan and Sarah Forister and Maryville life skills teacher Jodi Blomme delivered Christmas baskets and presents to students on Wednesday in Granite City. Each basket contained food for a Christmas dinner.

"This time of year is hard for people, especially this year during COVID-19," said Bryan Forister. "I was fortunate that I did not have to shut down my business, and we are trying to give back to the community as much as we can."

For more information about Ultimate Lawn Services, call (618) 830-9983 or follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultimatelawnservicesgranitecity.

More like this: