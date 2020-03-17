EDWARDSVILLE - Today was the Illinois Primary Election across the state. The primary consisted of federal, state and county elections.

A key Madison County race was for the Democratic State's Attorney nomination where Crystal Uhe and Susan Jensen vied for a spot to face Republican Tom Haine in November. Crystal Uhe won 12,660 to 10,442.

In the 17th District, former Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur overwhelmingly defeated incumbent Victor Valentine Jr. for Madison County Board 747-303.

In District 19, Dina Burch defeated Tammy Davis for County Board 572-400.



The lone contested Republican County Board race was in District 3 where late on Tuesday night former board member William S. Meyer was ahead of incumbent Phil Chapman, R-Highland, 614-372 with one precinct still out.

Article continues after sponsor message

Voter turnout showed 22 percent turned out to the polls in Madison County.

In the presidential primary, Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Madison County, while President Donald Trump won the Republican side.

In Madison County, Peggy Hubbard was trying to get the Republican nomination for United States Senator to face Richard Durbin in November. Hubbard won Madison County but she lost the state to Mark Curran Jr. Durbin was unopposed on the Democratic side.

In the primary for 12th Congressional district, incumbent Mike Bost won the Republican nomination and on the Democratic side, Raymond Lenzi beat Joel Funk to face Mike Bost in November.

In the primary for the 13th House District, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan beat Stefanie Smith to win the Democratic nomination and will face Republican Incumbent Rodney Davis.

In the 111th State Representative race, incumbent Monica Bristow (D) was unopposed and will face Amy Elik (R) in November.



In Republican judicial races which include other counties, David K. Overstreet was ahead of John B. Barberis Jr. for the Fifth District seat on the Illinois Supreme Court and Katherine Ruocco was ahead of Mark M. Boie for a seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court.

More like this: