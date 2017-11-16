EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries extremely popular Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5K event is set for Saturday, Dec. 9.

The race begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water St. in Edwardsville. Early-bird registration is $30 and available only until Nov. 24.

The event contains an abundance of activities including not only the 5K, but a family fun run, Christmas-themed photo booth, holiday-themed, inflatables, an ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all who participate. FinalLap Race Management plans to time the event with chip technology.

Article continues after sponsor message

All the proceeds from the race stay in the community. A total of 20 percent of the registration costs will be donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Neighbors in Need programs. Last year’s event raised $1,000 for both community organizations, organizers said in a release.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with cash prizes awarded to the participant with the ugliest sweater and the most festive sweater. A trophy and gift card will be awarded to the family or team with four or more participants with the most spirited attire.

Medals will be given to the top three finishers in the following categories:

6-13, 14-20, 21-30, 31-40, 51-60, and 61 and up. T-shirts and fun finishers medals are guaranteed to those who register by Nov. 22. The first 300 registered runners will get a swag bag.

For more information, or questions, visit TrinityLutheranMinistries.org, or call (618) 656-2918. The Facebook page for the event is facebook.com/CHRISTmasUglySweater5K.

More like this: