Tyus Scores 23 to Help the Lady Eagles Beat Triad Thursday Night.
February 6, 2020 10:29 PM February 7, 2020 5:45 AM
TROY - Kourtland Tyus was the scoring leader for CM on the night with 23 points and Tori Standefer 12 points as the Eagles won on the road in a Mississippi Valley Conference over Triad 65-42.
CM led all the way, having advantages of 23-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 45-32 after the third quarter.
The Eagles are now 25-4.