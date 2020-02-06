Article continues after sponsor message

TROY - Kourtland Tyus was the scoring leader for CM on the night with 23 points and Tori Standefer 12 points as the Eagles won on the road in a Mississippi Valley Conference over Triad 65-42.

CM led all the way, having advantages of 23-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 45-32 after the third quarter.

The Eagles are now 25-4.