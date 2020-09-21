ALTON - Ty’Ria Rounds, Alton High School and Ainsley Fortschneider, Alton High School were honored at the Monday, September 14, 2020 meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Present at the meeting were the parents of Ainsley, Shonda and Todd Fortschneider, and Ty'Ria's grandmother, Ceci Harmon.

Ty’Ria Rounds is the daughter of Angie Payne of Alton and Debbie Miller of Bethalto. She is an honors student, and the Senior Class President. She also serves as the Vice President of the National Honor Society and has been a member of Minority Excellence for four years.

Ty’Ria has excelled in the chorus program. She has been involved in the Music Conservatory for four years and is currently in the Chamber Choir. She has been selected for ILMEA District honors as well as a finalist for Vocal Fest on two occasions. She was selected for the Moonlight concert at the Jacoby Arts Center three times and was named the most promising sophomore at the Schmidt Competition.

Her singing has also carried over to community service as a member of Encounter. She is a member of her church youth group and has been a volunteer at their Vacation Bible school.

Ty’Ria plans on attending McKendree University and wants to become a licensed clinical social worker with an emphasis in music. She wants to work with children to help them overcome their hardships in life.

Ainsley Fortschneider is the daughter of Todd and Shonna Fortschneider of Godfrey. She is the President of the National Honor Society and ranks in the top 4% of her class.

She has been a member of Student Council for four years and is also involved with Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. This year, she is a member of the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee.

Ainsley has played on the AHS Tennis Team for four years. Last year, she was named 3rd team All-Conference and Academic All-Conference. She is also a competitive figure skater, traveling across the Midwest to compete. In 2019, she became a US Figure Skating Gold Medalist in Moves in the Field. Ainsley has also volunteered to help coach in both of these sports.

She has been very involved in numerous community service projects. Through National Honor Society, she has been a member of Team Honduras, raising money for mission trips. With Student Council, she has worked blood drives as well as concession stands at football games. She and her family have also served Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army.

Ainsley plans to become a clinical pharmacist specializing in oncology. She wants to attend St. Louis College of Pharmacy and play on their tennis team.



