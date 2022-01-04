WOOD RIVER - Tyler Tharp was sworn in as a probationary police officer at Monday night’s Wood River City Council meeting.

Tyler served his country for four years in the U.S. Army prior to this appointment. He was previously a Wood River Police Department cadet.

Tyler’s father, Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Kris Tharp, had the honor of giving Officer Tyler Tharp his badge.

Officer Tyler Tharp will attend the Police Academy starting January 12, 2022.

“We welcome Tyler to our city and police department,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Chief Wells said he has known Tyler Tharp since he was a child and knows he will bring strong qualities to his department.

“I worked with his dad, Kris Tharp, at the sheriff’s office,” the chief added. “Capt. Tharp with the sheriff’s office is a great example of what a law enforcement officer should be and is a great officer. I think Tyler will be a chip off the old block and I expect him to be an example just like his father and be a premier area law enforcement officer.

"Tyler was a police cadet with us and then joined the Army. I told Kris that he left as a kid and came back a very respectable young man.”

