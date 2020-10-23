ALTON - Because of outstanding scholastic achievement and worthy character, Tyler Schaper of Alton has been accorded invitation-only membership in the Murray State University Chapter of Gamma Beta Phi Society. The Gamma Beta Phi Society is a national collegiate honor and service organization that focuses on community and educational leadership. This is a tremendous opportunity to be recognized for his contribution to public outreach and academic dedication.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tyler is a Professional pursuing a Masters of Business Administration and will finish his last course in December 2020. Gamma Beta Phi Membership is extended to the top 20% of students at Murray State University. Tyler Schaper, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner employed at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. has been serving the Riverbend as a financial advisor for 18 years.

More like this:

Local Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Recognizes SIUE’s Darryl Cherry with 2025 Educator of Excellence Award
Aug 18, 2025
Edwardsville Worker Suffers Severe Injuries After 30-Foot Fall, GoFundMe Set For Him
Aug 8, 2025
L&C Announces 2025-2026 Scholarship Awards  
Aug 12, 2025
What Happens When You Call the National Crisis Line?
Jul 29, 2025
Eating with the Rhythm of Nature: Unlocking the Health Benefits of Autumn’s Bounty
6 days ago

 