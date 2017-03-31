MENTOR, Ohio – Tyler Schaeffer scored four goals as Edwardsville's hockey team won its first game of the 2017 Toyota USA Hockey National High School Hockey Championship in suburban Cleveland Thursday afternoon, defeating Allen, Texas, 9-6 in their group-play opener.

The Tigers took a 3-1 lead through the first period, then opened it up with a five-goal second period for a 8-1 lead; Allen scored four times in the third, but it wasn't enough.

Edwardsville outshot Allen 45-16 for the game and went 4-for-13 on the power play; Allen was 1-for-6 on their power play.

Schaeffer scored twice in the opening period, with Stanley Lucas also scoring in the first period; Mitchell Oberlag, Connor Stewart each had two assists in the period, with Trevor Henson getting a helper. Schaeffer (twice), John Paul Krekovich, Oberlag and Lucas Tucker scored in the second period for the Tigers, with assists going to Tucker, Lucas (twice), Logan Bielicke, Carson Lewis and Henson, with Lewis scoring the only EHS goal in the third.

Mason Young was between the pipes for the Tigers, getting the win.

Edwardsville meets Broward County, Fla., at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Gilmour Academy Ice Complex in Gilmour, Ohio, then Marriots Ridge, Md., at 1 p.m. Saturday to complete group play; elimination play begins Sunday morning, with the final set for 10 a.m. Monday.

