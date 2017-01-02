EAST ALTON – Two goals in 40 seconds was all Edwardsville needed to break open a close game Sunday night as the Tigers defeated Chaminade 4-1 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Conference game at East Alton Ice Arena.

The win ran the Tigers' record to 10-3-1 (21 points) overall and 8-3-1 (17 points) in the conference; the Red Devils fell to 6-8-1 (13 points) overall and 2-7-0 (four points) in the conference.

It was a history-making night for the Tigers and Tyler Schaeffer as the senior became the all-time leading goal scorer in program history with is 127th career goal.

“I thought, for the most part, it was a good effort,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “We were able to create a few more chances, which is nice; we've been needing those goals. It's nice to get those couple of goals, especially with guys just in front of the net, battling and knocking pucks in, so that was nice.

“It's nice to get the win after (the 1-1 draw with DeSmet Thursday night); we would have liked to pick up that game, you've got tough team after tough team after tough team. I thought they played outstanding tonight; they made it difficult. It's one of those games where you're happy to come away with the win.”

“The guys played well,” said Chaminade coach Kiley Hill. “We've come off a long break with the kids being out of town, but I think they played very well; going forward, we've got about seven or eight games left. Hopefully we can get into a groove and get into the (St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup) playoffs.

“They (Edwardsville) are a really good team; they've got a couple of good players that carry their team, they work hard and they're a team to beat. They've got a good coach and have been together for awhile; they are the team to beat and anything can happen in the playoffs.”

Edwardsville got on the board first with 6:58 expired in the first period when Tyler Schaeffer skated in and got the puck to Trevor Henson, who scored off Chaminade goalie Andrew Shapiro to put the Tigers up 1-0; EHS managed to hold off the Red Devils in the period after having to kill off a two-man advantage that was created when Reilly Patton was sent off for tripping and Henson was taken off for slashing 1:20 apart midway through the period, but the Tigers kept Chaminade from getting a good chance on goalie Matthew Griffin.

Chaminade finally beat Griffin when Daniel Howard skated in and found the range at 11:08 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but Schaeffer (from Henson) scored his record-breaking goal with 1:48 left in the period; Mitchell Oberlag (from Schaeffer and Lucas Tucker) scored 40 seconds after Schaeffer’s goal to put EHS in front 3-1; a late empty-net goal in the third period from Stanley Lucas sealed the game for EHS.

Edwardsville placed 38 shots on goal, with Shapiro getting 34 saves, while Chaminade had 22 shots on goal, Griffin recording 21 saves.

Next up for Edwardsville is an 8:45 Thursday game at East Alton against conference foe Oakville, then the Tigers return to Kennedy Ice Rink at South County in Lemay, Mo., for a Jan. 7 game against Lindbergh and Jan. 9 conference game against Vianney. EHS returns to the Illinois side for a Jan. 19 game against Fort Zumwalt West and Jan. 26 game against CBC, both games starting at 8 p.m. at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City before the regular season ends Jan. 28 against St. Louis U. High at Webster Groves.

