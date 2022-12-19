EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Tyler Lintke with the Student of the Month Award for the month of December. Tyler was nominated by Honors Spanish teacher Ana Harris of Edwardsville High School.

Tyler is the son of Serena and Kevin Lintker. He has won various math awards, along with being recognized in Mu Alpha Theta, a national math honor society. Tyler is involved with many clubs at Edwardsville High School, including Chess Club, Engineering Club, and he is also a member of the EHS Math Team. In the future, Tyler hopes to attend either the University of Wisconsin- Madison, Purdue, or the University of Illinois to obtain a computer science degree. In his free time, Tyler enjoys playing chess, and golf, watching sports, and completing jigsaw puzzles.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

