ALTON - A 22-year-old motorcyclist Tyler D. Slack died following a collision between his Suzuki motorcycle and a Hundai Tucson sport utility vehicle at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said the decedent was traveling eastbound on Homer Adams Parkway when the Hundai turned south onto Buckmaster from westbound Homer Adams Parkway.

"The decedent was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from the motorcycle at the time of impact," Coroner Nonn said. "He was later pronounced dead in the emergency department of OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton at 7:34 p.m. (April 14, 2020).

"The decedent died as the result of internal chest and abdominal injuries. Routine toxicological studies for the presence of alcohol or drugs will be performed in accordance with state law. No presumption of impairment by the decedent should be assumed due to this required analysis."

Coroner Nonn added the driver of the other vehicle is a juvenile and is not being identified by the coroner’s office as the investigation is on-going.

"In addition to the coroner’s office, the investigation of this death continues by the Alton Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team," Nonn said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but are under the direction of Harrison Funeral Chapel of Alton, Illinois.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: