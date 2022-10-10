WOOD RIVER – It’s not uncommon in high school for a player to play on both the offense and defense sides in football and senior Miguel Romero is showing people how it’s done.

Offensively, he’s the team’s second-leading rusher with 310 yards on 48 carries. Miguel has snagged three touchdowns and a two-point conversion this season. Defensively, he’s made 28 tackles and assisted on another 24 which is also second on the team.

During his senior season, the Oilers are 6-1 and are guaranteed back into the playoffs. He’s been a key part of the team’s success. Miguel gave credit to everyone that helped him get to where he is today.

Miguel Romero is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

“I would like to thank all of my coaches for helping me get where I am today, especially Kraig Daniels for believing in me and setting me in the right direction this offseason,” he said.

“I would also like to thank my parents for always being great role models for me. They have always been very hard workers and I will always look up to them and respect them for that.”

Miguel has been playing football for eight years now and said that his favorite thing about it is just hanging out with his teammates and coaches, team dinners, and football camps.

He also plays basketball during the winter months.

Miguel doesn’t currently have any plans to go to college yet and is undecided about what he might study.

His plans for right now though are to beat their cross-town rivals when the Roxana Shells come to town. He’d like nothing more than to beat them again on the Oilers’ Senior Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. this Friday, October 14.

