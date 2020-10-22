WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Marion man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening after a two-vehicle personal injury crash on I-64 at milepost 43.5 in Washington County.

The full preliminary ISP report is below:

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 64 Eastbound Milepost 43.5, Washington County

WHEN: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:12 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2015 White International Straight Truck

Unit 2- 2015 White GMC Yukon

DRIVER: Unit 1- Curtis Evans, 41 year old male from Raleigh, NC - Uninjured

Unit 2- Travis Akin, 47 year old male from Marion, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling east on Interstate 64 near milepost 43 in Washington County. The driver of Unit 1 left the roadway to the right, over corrected then crossed both lanes leaving the road to the left. Unit 1 entered the median, then started to re-enter the left lane when it rolled and came to rest in the left lane on its side. The driver of Unit 2 was unable to avoid striking Unit 1. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 1 was uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the crash investigation.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Improper Lane Usage.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

