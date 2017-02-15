Two Way Crossing set to perform for Argosy Casino Music Hall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

Band Announces New Show Dates In Illinois ALTON - Two Way Crossing announced today the addition of two new tour dates at Argosy Casino and Music Hall in Alton, IL.



The shows will take place March 17 and 18, with both nights beginning at 8 p.m. CST and lasting 90 minutes.



The Nashville-based band's first radio release, single "Car Trouble", hit #37 on the MusicRow Country Breakout chart. Two Way Crossing's follow-up release came in the form of a video for single "Dejá Vú", which premiered exclusively with popular country trade outlet Whiskey Riff in January.



Argosy Casino and Music Hall is located at 1 Piasa Street in Alton.



Tickets are on $15 for general admission and $20 for assigned seating. Tickets are available at all MetroTix locations, charge by phone @ 314-534-1111 or online at metrotix.com.

About Two Way Crossing

Two Way Crossing's breathtaking vocals, incomparable melodies and catchy beats are sure to stick with you but it's their well-rehearsed, high energy stage show that will make them unforgettable. The six-piece band has come a long way since forming just three years ago. With mesmerizing performances, Two Way Crossing has developed a devoted fan base across the country. So devoted, in fact, that they are largely responsible for the group's new EPDejá Vú through a successful Kickstarter campaign. The first single from the EP, Car Trouble went #37 on the MusicRow Country Breakout chart. The video for follow up single, Dejá Vú, premiered with Whiskey Riff in January and has since been picked up by television outlets nationwide. To learn more about Two Way Crossing, visit twowaycrossing.com