Two Vehicles Collide on Humbert Road During Rush Hour
November 14, 2019 4:38 PM November 15, 2019 9:38 AM
ALTON - Two cars collided in the 3500 block of Humbert Road on Thursday afternoon.
The call to first responders came at 3:55 p.m. Two ambulances were on the scene, along with the Fosterburg Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The vehicles suffered serious damage. There did not appear to be any serious injuries in the crash.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.