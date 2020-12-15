·

TROY – Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons today announced the arrest of Austin Stone from Jerseyville, and Rebecca Jones-Scales from Troy, for three counts of Aggravated Battery. Rebecca Jones-Scales was also charged with Child Endangerment.

This is the report from Troy Chief of Police Parsons: "On 10/29/20, the Troy Police Department received an anonymous call in reference to a Facebook post that had gone viral. In the post, the public observed a one-year-old child with significant bruising to the face, head, arms, and legs. The post alleged Austin Stone was the suspect. The Troy Police Department immediately began investigating the report and performed a welfare check on the child.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After an extensive investigation, detectives presented the facts of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who elected to charge Stone and Jones-Scales. One count of Aggravated battery is a Class X felony, 2 other counts a Class 3 felony, and Child Endangerment is a Class A Misdemeanor. The child is currently safe and has been relocated."

Both Stone and Jones-Scales are being held at the Madison County Jail and have a bond of $750,000.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE MERELY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

More like this: