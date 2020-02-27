ALTON/GODFREY - The Alton Police Department today announced that two individuals were charged for their involvement in recent armed robberies in both Alton and Godfrey.

Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Levon D. Fields, 32 of Alton, with two counts of Armed Robbery, and Antonio R.T. Dobbins, 22 of Alton with one count of Armed Robbery. The Honorable Judge Heflin set a total bond for Fields at $300,000, and bond for Dobbins at $150,000.

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Alton Police were called to investigate a report of an armed robbery at the Alton Shell Station, 2500 Brown Street. During that incident, a black male wearing dark clothing, with his face covered, displayed a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Then, Thursday, February 20, 2020, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Casey’s General Store, 1511 West Delmar, at approximately 10 p.m. to investigate a similar report.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators with the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Divisions worked side-by-side to identify, locate and arrest two individuals involved in these incidents.

At the time of this release, Fields, and Dobbins both remain custody at the Alton Jail.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, said, “I would like to commend the work of every investigator in this case. And on behalf of the Alton Police Department, I would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership and cooperation. We are so much more successful when we work together, and I value our relationship.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: