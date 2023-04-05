HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office apprehended two suspects in a large narcotics bust after an attempted traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. on March 28, 2023. Calhoun Sheriff's Deputy Nic McCall with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near Poor Farm Hollow in Hardin on that date.

The vehicle failed to pull over and continued northbound on Illinois Route 100. Deputy McCall and Sergeant Zach Hardin continued to follow the vehicle north through Calhoun County in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle continued to travel northbound, turning onto Route 96 and heading in the direction of Pike County, Illinois.

Deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to the county line in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle again failed to stop and continued to flee north into Pike County. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department continued to follow the vehicle, notifying Law Enforcement officials in Missouri that the vehicle may be attempting to cross state lines.

The suspect vehicle traveled across the Louisiana Bridge into Missouri and continued westbound, and it was now being pursued by Law Enforcement officials from Calhoun, Pike and Missouri. The vehicle struck stop sticks that were deployed by the Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, near Bowling Green, Missouri, where it ended up leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch off Interstate 54.

Subsequent to an investigation, Ryan D. Cook, age 28, of East Alton, was arrested for the following offenses in Calhoun County, Illinois:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony),

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

and, Various Traffic Offenses.

Additionally, a passenger, Samantha K. Stoops, age 27, of Hartford, was arrested for the following offenses in Calhoun County, Illinois:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony),

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Pike County, Missouri Jail, where they were also charged in Missouri for the following offenses:

Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Additional charges are expected to be filed in Pike County in relation to this incident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Pike County Illinois Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana Missouri Police Department, and Bowling Green Police Department for assisting our Deputies in the apprehension of these suspects.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office added that it will continue to take a proactive stance on illegal narcotic sales and trafficking occurring in and through Calhoun County, and will remain aggressive in our pursuit and apprehension of suspects committing these offenses in the Kingdom of Calhoun. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute these offenders to the full extent of the law.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

