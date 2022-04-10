LIVINGSTON - Two St. Louis females died in a two-vehicle fatal crash at 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, on Interstate-55 Northbound at Milepost 37 near Livingston, Illinois State Police District 11 reported on Sunday.

The two who died were Juandria S. Pickett, 30, of St. Louis, and Tiyana C. McCoy, 32, of St. Louis.

This is the preliminary ISP report on the fatal crash:

WHERE: Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 37, near Livingston, Madison County.

WHEN: April 9, 2022, at approximately 4:06 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Gray Toyota Camry.

Unit 2 – 2021 Black International Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination.

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Juandria S. Pickett, a 30-year-old female from Saint Louis – Deceased.

Unit 2 – Luvator N. Pierce, a 52-year-old female from Saint Louis, MO. - Transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Tiyana C. McCoy, a 32-year-old-female from Saint Louis, MO. – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: For an unknown reason, Unit 1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 at milepost 37, near Livingston, Madison County. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 55 was closed for approximately 6 hours during the crash investigation. All lanes were reopened at 10:09 a.m. Sunday.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

