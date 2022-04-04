Madison County Press Conference Regarding Collinsville Double Homicide

EDWARDSVILLE - The victims in the Saturday morning homicide in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road in rural Collinsville have been identified as Jamie L. Joiner, 30, and her sister, Jessica, 34, from California. The alleged shooter Adam Cobb, 32, of the rural Collinsville residence, died at 4:40 a.m. Sunday from injuries suffered after a traffic stop near Pana, IL. Jamie L. Joiner lived at the residence but was in the process of leaving Adam.

Major Jeff Connor, the Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a press conference Sunday to distribute more information about the homicides and the alleged shooter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police located Cobb’s vehicle around 1 p.m. Saturday moving north on Route 127 near Hillsboro. Officers attempted to pull Cobb over but he darted away, causing a police pursuit. Illinois State Police entered in the chase, which crossed Route 16 and then onto Route 51.

Cobb’s damaged vehicle stopped around 1:50 p.m. on Route 51 north of Pana. ISP says Cobb got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at a trooper. It is not yet known the full details of that shooting as it is being investigated by Illinois State Police.

Connor said that around 6 a.m. Saturday, a female screaming contacted 911 and it was routed to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office had several officers at a domestic disturbance, so the Collinsville Police Department responded and the two female bodies were found outside the house. Madison County then took over the homicides with the assistance of Collinsville Police and Pontoon Beach and Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police is handling the death of the alleged gunman Cobb, Connor said.

“What we know is a separation was in place between Adam and Jamie, and Jamie had notified her sister in California she was moving, so she came to help her,” Connor said. "A U-Haul was parked outside the residence."

More like this: