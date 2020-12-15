SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Fair is already adding two shows today to a stellar 2021 grandstand lineup. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Staind will rock the grandstand on opening night of the 2021 Illinois State Fair. Currently made up of Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April and Sal Giancarelli, Staind will be performing hits like “It’s Been a While” and “Something to Remind You” on Thursday, August 12.

Get out your Beanie Babies collection and tight roll your jeans! I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand on Governor’s Day. Sounds of “Ice Ice Baby”, “O.P.P.”, “Crossroads”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “Bust a Move” and “It Takes Two” will take you back in time on Wednesday, August 18.

In addition to a fantastic Grandstand lineup, fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in the new Blue Ribbon Zone seating area. The price of this ticket includes a bar stool seat at a high-top table, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting December 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

Thursday, August 12: Staind with TBD

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Friday, August 13: TBD

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Article continues after sponsor message

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: