ALTON - There were actually two robbery incidents on Friday.

An armed robbery occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Friday at CVS 2422 Washington in Alton.

Police described the suspects as three males armed with handguns. After the robbery, the suspects fled in a vehicle. The police located the vehicle at which time the suspects fled into the woods at Elizabeth and Powhattan in Alton. The suspects were chased in a vehicle by police that crashed and they were able to slip away. An officer pursued the vehicle until it crashed. It is believed the suspects were from out of state and Alton Police are working with other federal agencies to solve the crime.

The first robbery was on Olmstead Way and Hillcrest at 1:30 a.m. Friday and had two individual victims. A person was in custody for the Olmstead Way and Hillcrest robbery as of Friday. The individual appears also a suspect in another robbery, Alton Police said.

The Alton K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspects and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

