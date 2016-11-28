Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces family eagle watching events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold several free eagle watching programs and events for families this winter.



Eagle Watching with a Ranger will be held from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Jan. 14, and Feb. 4. Refuge rangers will lead participants to eagle watching hot spots on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. A personal vehicle will be needed. Attendees are reminded to dress for the weather. Open to all ages. Space is limited, call 618-883-2524 to register in advance and receive additional program details.



A Family Eagle Watching Day will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge visitor center. Learn about bald eagles and how to watch for them, then venture out to watch for eagles with a refuge ranger.



Family Eagle Watching Day activities include: 12-4 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagle biology, nesting, diet, and conservation. Kids’ crafts and activities will be available. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display.

2:30 p.m. Presentation with a live eagle by Tree House Wildlife Center. Article continues after sponsor message

A bald eagle photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Feb. 10-17.



All local photographers are invited to submit two original 8 x 10 photographs of bald eagles taken on Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 3, to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.



For more information about these events, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business no later than five business days before each event.