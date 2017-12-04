CARROLLTON - Two Rivers Crimestoppers sent out a notice that John P. Chapman, 34, 6-3, 185 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Carrollton is wanted for escape. He failed to show up for periodic jail time.

Two Rivers Crimestoppers said Chapman should be considered dangerous. He could have ties to the Missouri area as this is his place of birth.

Please if you know his whereabouts call 1-800-300-2590 and remember that it's all anonymous and tips can lead to a reward.