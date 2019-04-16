BETHALTO – Three arrests and several charges followed the discovery of two people sleeping in a car in Bethalto Monday evening.

According to a release issued through the Bethalto Police Department on its Facebook page, police were called to a vehicle parked in the lot of First Mid-America Credit Union, located at 731 E. Bethalto Blvd by a “concerned citizen” around 5 p.m. who told police a male and female appeared to be unconscious inside the vehicle. Those people were identified by police in the release as Fredrick J. Vernardos, 31, of the 700 block of Winter Lane in Godfrey and Samantha D. Kenshalo, 22, of the 2800 block of North Street in Alton.

While police were conducting a wellness check on the two individuals, a third person, identified as Michael B. Schmidt, 45, of the 300 block of East Maple St. in Gillespie, approached the car with Vernardos and Kenshalo, the release stated.

Schmidt was found to have warrants in Madison County and was taken into custody. Vernardos was also taken into custody for allegedly driving on a revoked license. Kenshalo was taken for obstructing identification and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The officer allegedly injured by Kenshalo was treated for his injuries and returned to duty later that evening.

Following those arrests, police seized and searched the vehicle and discovered 40 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, eight pills of what officers believe to be a controlled substance, $4,000 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia. There was also an insignificant amount (misdemeanor's worth) of cannabis discovered. Lab results are pending on those substances, and Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch believes more charges will follow when those results are returned.

Schmidt and Kenshalo were transported to the Madison County Jail and Vernardos was later released from the Bethalto Police Department.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the charges and statements made by the police in the release are based on probable cause.

