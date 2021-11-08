GODFREY - The administrator of the estate of a Godfrey woman has filed suit against Godfrey Health Care Center, Integrity Services and nurses Dasha M. Skinner and Donna M. Hussman, alleging the deceased was over-medicated.

Pamel Nooner, administrator of the estate of Carol Morgan claims that Morgan was a resident of Godfrey Health and Rehabilitation Center (Integrity HC of Godfrey) from on or about July 23, 2019, and Oct. 30, 2019.

Morgan had a history of stroke, diabetes, depression, heart failure, high blood pressure and dementia.

The nurses allegedly gave the resident several drugs for mood disorders without appropriate consent. One of the drugs “can be significantly sedating” in the presence of the other drugs,” the complaint alleges.

The suit claims some of the steps taken by the facility suggest the resident was over-sedated.

The medications allegedly resulted in negative drug reactions, resulting in lethargy and difficulty swallowing.

On Oct. 30, 2019, Morgan was transferred to a hospital where she was treated for aspiration pneumonia. She was transferred to another nursing home on Nov. 10, 2019, and died on Dec. 1.

The suit claims the defendants failed to get consent for use of some of the drug, failure to monitor her condition and other alleged shortcomings.

The suit is asking for at least $50,000 in damages. The plaintiff is represented by Eva E. Golabek of Chicago. The defendants could not be reached for comment.

