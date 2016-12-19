JERSEYVILLE – Suspects for an Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Restraint case from Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Jerseyville have been taken into custody.

The suspects taken into custody were:

Brian D. Hodge, apprehended in Bridgeton, MO., at approximately 10:33 a.m. by the Bridgeton Police on Dec. 18 in the 3500 block of Pennridge.

Kaitlyn N. Robinson, apprehended in Alton, IL., by the Alton Police Department in the 3500 block of College Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Additional charges are pending on all the suspects involved.

The case involving Hodge and Robinson occurred after a 40-year-old male victim was allegedly beaten with a bat and tied up with rope in an apartment located in the 200 block of S. State St. in Jerseyville on Dec. 13.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said the department would like to thank all departments in helping with this case.

