GODFREY – Two more area businesses have been welcomed into the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership in recent weeks.

Patrick Berger Agency serves neighborhoods throughout the Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Wood River, and Edwardsville regions. As the Riverbend’s local Farmers® agent, Berger’s office is set up to serve customers and help them find the coverage that best fits their needs.

Located at 102 W. 9th St., Suite 102, Alton, with the historic Tony’s Restaurant as its immediate neighbor, the agency offers an array of insurance coverage options to its customers, including home, life, automobile, renters, business, specialty, and even more.

“We work to educate our customers about all of the products we have available, to best fit their needs,” said Agent Patrick Berger. “I grew up working at my family’s dealership on Broadway, where my family taught me the importance of customer service. I learned to take the time to talk with the customer, to understand their needs, and then find the right product for them. Now my family has joined me at my office downtown.”

“Growing up in a local, family-owned, small business, I was raised to understand the importance of small businesses to the local community,” Berger added. “The RiverBend Growth Association does an amazing job of bringing businesses together to help the community through charitable efforts, events, or simply highlighting efforts made by community members. The RBGA is a big part of the positive strides the community has taken over the years.”

“By joining the Growth Association, I am looking forward to making connections that make a positive impact on the community. When I made the decision that I was going to open my office, I had two goals in mind,” he said further. “First, I wanted to get back to working with my family, as I had done early on. When I approached them about ‘getting the band back together,’ I accomplished that goal immediately.

“Secondly, I wanted to be active in the community and to give back to it as it has given much to me. The connections and support that are available through my RBGA membership will help me achieve that goal well beyond what I could possibly do on my own,” Berger noted.

To learn more about Patrick Berger Agency, visit online at agents.farmers.com/il/alton/patrick-berger or call (618) 213-2945.

IMC Outdoor Living, a division of Liberty Tire Recycling, made its national debut in 2000; Liberty Tire Recycling acquired IMC Outdoor Living in 2019. Now with eight locations nationwide, its Godfrey production facility, located at 315 Tolle Lane, opened in 2008.

The company’s website shares the passion that drives them forward: “…to provide products and inspiration that allow you to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary with our family of outdoor living products.” Their product line includes rubber mulch and landscaping products, rubber playground products, organic plant foods, and growing media, and citronella candles.

Their full suite of recycled rubber products, their Burpee natural and organic line of plant foods, and growing media, along with their Luminite color-changing citronella candles, can be found at more than 10,000 locations through their national manufacturing and distribution network.

Consumer products can be found at Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, True Value, Menards, Costco, Rural King, Tractor Supply, Home Depot, Walmart, Dollar General, and other retailers as well. Commercial products also available from the company’s nationwide network include mulch, timbers, mats, and tree rings.

When the Godfrey production facility team was asked about joining the RiverBend Growth Association, they shared that they wanted to be more involved in the community and connect with other local businesses. They further concurred in their belief that their RBGA membership would provide a great opportunity to strengthen their network, expand their relationships, and give them a chance to support other member businesses while also enjoying RBGA member events and benefits.

Visit online at imcoutdoorliving.com for more information, or call (314) 363-5142.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

