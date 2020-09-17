Note: This is prepared by the Illinois Republican GOP.

SPRINGFIELD - It's been two months since the people of Illinois learned that Mike Madigan was "Public Official A" in a wide-ranging U.S. Attorney investigation.

Pritzker has stood by his man the entire time. Never once calling on him to resign. Never once stating a specific question he has for Madigan. Never once addressing whether he's talked to Madigan since July 17th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pritzker has repeatedly expressed that he wants answers from his friend Madigan. But has he attempted to get them? And at what point does Madigan’s refusal to provide those answers force the Governor to finally call for the Speaker to step down immediately? How long is the Governor going to be allowed to cover for Madigan by expressing a vague desire for “answers” that will never come?

Just yesterday, news broke that Mike Madigan’s personal bodyguard, Representative Chris Welch, continues to play games on the House investigation panel. The same group that the Governor had said could be the vehicle to get answers from Madigan. Will the Governor go silent while Welch does everything in his power to prevent Madigan from testifying?

These are all questions that Governor Pritzker needs to address.

More like this: