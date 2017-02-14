JERSEY COUNTY - Two minors have been transported to Jersey Community Hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 109 near Lodi Road Tuesday morning. 

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the minors suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash. They were in a 2006 Pontiac passenger car. Wimmersberg said he could not comment regarding how the vehicle crashed in such a way. 

"I'm not sure exactly how the rollover happened," he said. 

The condition and names of the minors have not been released by police at this time. 

