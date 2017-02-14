Two minors transported to hospital following Jersey County rollover crash
JERSEY COUNTY - Two minors have been transported to Jersey Community Hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 109 near Lodi Road Tuesday morning.
Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the minors suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash. They were in a 2006 Pontiac passenger car. Wimmersberg said he could not comment regarding how the vehicle crashed in such a way.
"I'm not sure exactly how the rollover happened," he said.
The condition and names of the minors have not been released by police at this time.
