CHICAGO - Two Metro East Illinois organizations are among those statewide recently awarded grants through two programs that together provided nearly $3 million this year to help improve the oral and overall health of Illinoisans.

These grant programs aiming to improve health care across the state through education and access to quality care are the COVID-19 Renewal Grant program, funded by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, and Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Community Grants program.

Metro East Illinois recipients of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation Community Grants include:

Bond County Health Department, Greenville $20,000

Bond County Health Department has a rural dental clinic that plans to see more than 2,750 children annually. This grant will be utilized to upgrade equipment in their clinic which will allow them to see more Medicaid patients and more children in the school setting.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Alton ($10,000 )

The 2022-2023 Oral Health Education and Access Project is for 759 participants enrolled in our Head Start and Early Head Start Programs including expectant mothers and children ages newborn to five years. The program provides annual dental exams for ages two and up. This year, leveraging their funding request, they would like to continue to include prenatal mothers enrolled in their program to ensure they have the necessary exams and treatment vital for a healthy pregnancy and babies.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These programs make a difference in countless lives by helping Illinois children and families get the health and dental care they need,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois. “With these programs, we’re continuing to help alleviate obstacles to oral health care by working hand-in-hand with organizations statewide to improve access to quality health care and provide education, which is key to setting the foundation for a lifetime of good health.”

Bob Egan, senior program officer of Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, added the COVID-19 Renewal Grants aim to break down barriers preventing children from accessing quality, comprehensive oral health services. “Our vision is for every child in Illinois to grow up healthy,” Egan said. “Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation is proud to partner with Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation in this important work of eliminating health disparities across the state.”

Details about the two foundations’ Community Grants and COVID-19 Renewal Grants are below:

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation Community Grants: Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation awarded $255,000 to 19 nonprofit and community organizations through its annual Community Grants Program. Each organization shares the Foundation’s mission of improving children’s oral health throughout Illinois. View a full list of recipients at deltadentalil.com/community-grants-2022

COVID-19 Renewal Grants: More than $2.7 million was awarded by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to 32 Illinois health centers and clinics that deliver vital healthcare services to residents who may face obstacles to care. The grants, which were renewed in 2022 to organizations that received them in 2021, aim to offset costs associated with reopening and continuing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. View a full list of recipients at deltadentalil.com/covid-19-renewal-grants-2022.

About Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation

The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation was formed in March 2008 and is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation works to support and improve the oral health of people in Illinois, with a specific focus on children. In the past decade, combined efforts of Delta Dental of Illinois and Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation have provided more than $15 million to programs and organizations in Illinois that improve the oral health of the state’s residents. For additional information, visit deltadentalil.com/ddilfoundation.

About Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation

The Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) has a single vision: Every child in Illinois grows up healthy. Working through grantee partners across the state, the Foundation focuses its grant making on identifying and funding solutions to the barriers that prevent children from accessing the ongoing health care they need. For more information, go to ilchf.org. To date, the Foundation has committed over $111 million to help achieve its vision.

More like this: