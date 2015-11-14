EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, the Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ violent crimes prosecutor Josh Jones charged Jermaine L. Harper, a 25-year-old black male of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Anthony M. Danley, a 24-year-old black male of Centreville, Illinois, with one count each of:

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X felony)

Attempt Armed Robbery (Class 1 felony)

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 felony).

Bond for each subject was set at $150,000. Both subjects remain in custody at the Madison County Jail.

On Nov. 12, 2015, at approximately 3:50 p.m, officers of the Edwardsville Police Department were contacted regarding a shooting, which had just occurred in a vehicle near the intersection of Bryant Street and Fourth Avenue in Edwardsville, Illinois. The victim of the shooting was a 17-year-old male of Glen Carbon, Illinois. After being shot, the victim ran from the vehicle and fled to Edwardsville Fire Station #2, located at 340 Montclaire Avenue. Edwardsville paramedics treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

During a neighborhood canvas of the area where the shooting took place, many witnesses came forward to assist the police department. Officers learned the suspects were traveling in a small yellow vehicle, with significant rear end damage. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (I.S.P.E.R.N.) broadcast was dispatched advising local law enforcement of the incident and vehicle description. An Illinois State Trooper subsequently stopped a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in Cahokia, Illinois. Two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and subsequently interviewed by Edwardsville police detectives.

Chief Jay Keeven commended the good investigative work of the Edwardsville patrol officers along with the diligence of the Edwardsville police investigators. He also praised the aggressive policing efforts of the Illinois State Police and Cahokia Police officers. He noted the continued support his officers receive from the prosecutors at the Madison County States Attorney’s Office.

However, Chief Keeven was adamant that without the support of the witnesses of this crime, the case may not have been solved. He stated, “We are fortunate to live in a community where citizens support the efforts of their police officers and refuse to accept criminal activity within their neighborhoods. I am truly grateful to be a member of a police department that receives such great support from the citizens we serve.”

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

