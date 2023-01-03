COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police has released information about a double fatal shooting early New Year's Day morning in the city.

This is the Collinsville Police report:

At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Collinsville Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance of gunshots being fired in a parking lot at the rear of 103 W. Main Street in downtown Collinsville.

Upon officers’ arrival, they immediately encountered two males, who were initially detained at the scene. Collinsville Police Department officers also discovered two additional males had sustained gunshot wounds and began administering CPR as they waited for the arrival of the Collinsville Fire Department paramedics. The following individuals were later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office: Ricardo Correa, 20, Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, Granite City.

Members of the Collinsville Police learned through numerous witness interviews the incident initially began inside Sloan’s Pub House, with a physical altercation occurring between a group of males vs. one single male, which was eventually separated. Witnessed advised the dispute reignited in the parking lot outside the rear of the establishment.

It was reported the group of individuals, which include Correa and Torres-Granado, exited their vehicles armed with firearms and approached a Dodge Charger occupied by the lone male individual and a female acquaintance. It was also reported those individuals began attempting to break the windows of the Dodge Charger with their firearms at which another physical fight occurred ensued with all parties. It was then reported the occupant of the Dodge Charger discharged multiple rounds from his own firearm, striking Correa and Torres-Granado.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services division responded and processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Two individuals are in custody; one is from the group and the other is the alleged shooter. Neither person has been charged at this time, therefore, their names are being withheld until further action.

