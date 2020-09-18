COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department announced today that a Springfield, IL., man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm/unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge, and another Springfield, IL., man faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, after an incident on the parking lot of Waffle House/St. Louis Bread Co. in Collinsville on Aug. 29, 2020.

Bond for Bates is set at $250,000 and for Thompson Jr. at $200,000. Bates is currently in custody in Springfield, IL., Thompson Jr. is at large.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued the charges to the two men, Jessie R. Bates, 33, and Marlin R. Thompson, 27, after the facts were presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Bates will face the first two charges above and Bates the last charge.

Collinsville Police said at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Collinsville officers were called to Collinsville Crossing at North Bluff Road area in response to a report of gunfire.

"Initial investigation of the incident has revealed several individuals, who had arrived in different motor vehicles, engaged in an exchange of gunfire on the parking lot of Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company," Collinsville Police Department said. "Several vehicles were struck with fire. It is apparent at least one person was injured in the exchange; however, no persons have come forward to be confirmed as the victim. It is believed the suspects in this incident are from out of the immediate area. Witness statements and video evidence indicate the individuals were familiar with one another."

Illinois State Police Crime Scene was contacted and assisted in the investigation and processing of the scene.

