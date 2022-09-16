ALTON - Two long-time friends and school colleagues, Alton High School Principal Mike Bellm and Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey, were both honored Thursday night in Belleville at the annual Southwest Region Illinois Principals Association meeting.

Alton Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said she was exceptionally proud of both her school district principals.

“Congratulations to Mike Bellm (Alton High Principal) and John Ducey (Lovejoy Elementary Principal)! Mr. Bellm was named the 2022 Illinois Principals Association High School Principal of the Year for the Southwest Region. Mr. Ducey received the IPA's 2022 Herman Graves Award for service," she said. "Both principals were honored at a ceremony in Belleville tonight. Way to go!”

Bellm credited his students and other faculty and support staff for helping him receive the award.

“I have such great people and staff at Alton High,” he said. “It is an honor to be part of working with all of them. I started out coaching together with John and we have been friends ever since. He is one of my best friends. It was so special to be up there honored with him.”

Ducey said he was surprised and excited about the service honor. He said he had tremendous respect for Herman Graves, often referred to as Mr. IPA for his years of service to the Principals Board.

He said he also loved the fact he was honored with his close friend Mike Bellm.

“I am communications chair for the Southwest Board,” Ducey said. “I attend many of the events and help communicate to others about them. It was great to be honored with Mike. He is such a humble person. He puts so much into his profession every day.”

He added that he still loves his job as principal at Lovejoy.

“I love my job as a principal and working with the kids," Ducey said. "I try to lift them up and help them succeed. I have been at Lovejoy now for 10 years, but I still love it as much as I did when I started.”

