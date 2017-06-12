AMES, IOWA - Two local students are among the more than 8,700 Iowa State University students to be recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2017 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The students' names along with their major are listed below:

Edwardsville

Quiana Renee Hampton, Finance

Godfrey

Aurion D. Berry, Marketing