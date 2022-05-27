WOOD RIVER - Two local high school students, Kianna Jackson, and Thomas Strohmeier, were each awarded a 2022-23 Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. college scholarship by Anita Dawson, President of the local chapter, Kappa Omicron in Wood River.

Kianna is the granddaughter of Mary Campbell of East Alton and is a Senior at Roxana High School. She will be attending Quincy University in Quincy, IL and majoring in Forensic Science.

Thomas is a Senior at Roxana High School and plans to attend Missouri University of Science & Technology. He will be majoring in Aerospace Engineering. Thomas is the son of Jeremy & Katherine Strohmeier of East Alton.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. is a national philanthropic women’s organization with chapters throughout the United States. In addition to the scholarship program, the local Kappa Omicron chapter awards philanthropic dollars and volunteer hours toward various community needs.

