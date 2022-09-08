Two Local Girl Scouts Win National Essay Contest.

GLEN CARBON – In early 2022, Girl Scouts of the USA sponsored the “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest to give Girl Scouts a chance to win a Space Science badge that’s actually been to space on NASA’s Artemis I. That mission is NASA’s first step toward the goal of sending the first woman and the first person of color to the moon. We’re excited to announce that two local Girl Scouts – who are also sisters – were named winners of the contest.

Girl Scout Daisy Isabelle Bates and Girl Scout Senior Evania Bates, both from Belleville, were selected as winners in the essay contest. Each girl will get one of the special badges that have literally been out of this world!

Article continues after sponsor message

In her essay, Evania wrote, “There are three things I would instill in my new community. The first would be to instill honesty. Honesty because I would want my community to feel comfortable in coming up to me to tell me the truth and admit any mistakes they have made without fear of admitting the truth. I would like to instill happiness because I don’t like to see how sad and depressed others are. I would like to have my members be able to cheer everyone up. I would also want to be sure my community was inclusive of everyone. I know how it feels to not be included and to be left out and made fun of because I’m different. I would want everyone to feel comfortable in this community and for everyone to accept others no matter what they look like, act like, or what their interests are.”

For Isabelle’s essay, she was asked the question, “Imagine you’re going on a mission to the Moon. What would you take with you and why?” Her response was, “I would take a space helmet and a space suit because we are in SPACE! I would take a microphone to sing to the planets!”

Giving girls opportunities to thrive in science, technology, engineering, and math is one of the pillars of the Girl Scout Movement. Girl Scouts program robots, learn forensic science, study cybersecurity, and so much more!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

