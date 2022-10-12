Alton Police officers assess the situation at Belle Meadows in Alton on Wednesday morning. (All photos by Brad Piros)ALTON - At 9:48 p.m. on October 10, 2022, the Alton Police Department received a 911 call reporting that several people were fighting in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex in Alton.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers responded but did not observe an active disturbance in the complex.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Officers did locate a male subject near the entrance of the complex, who had suffered serious injuries," the deputy chief said. "He was ultimately transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for medical treatment where he is currently listed as critical but in stable condition.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A second male subject later showed up to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Deputy Chief Ford said. "Officers determined the male had been in the Belle Meadows apartment complex when he was injured.

"The investigation has determined that this is not a random act of violence."

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call (618) 463-3505 Ext. 634.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Wood River Police Capture Two Homicide Suspects From South Carolina
Apr 23, 2025
Alton Police Chief Praises Captain McCray’s Role in Community Safety
Apr 16, 2025
Charges Announced In Aggravated Robbery Investigation In Alton
Mar 17, 2025
Granite City Chief Requests Major Case Squad Assistance After Deceased Person Found
6 days ago
Belleville Police Investigate Deadly April 20 Shooting Incident
Apr 21, 2025

 