ALTON - At 9:48 p.m. on October 10, 2022, the Alton Police Department received a 911 call reporting that several people were fighting in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex in Alton.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers responded but did not observe an active disturbance in the complex.

"Officers did locate a male subject near the entrance of the complex, who had suffered serious injuries," the deputy chief said. "He was ultimately transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for medical treatment where he is currently listed as critical but in stable condition.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A second male subject later showed up to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Deputy Chief Ford said. "Officers determined the male had been in the Belle Meadows apartment complex when he was injured.

"The investigation has determined that this is not a random act of violence."

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call (618) 463-3505 Ext. 634.

More like this: