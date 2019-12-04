ALTON - Three vehicles were involved in a crash around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Homer Adams Parkway and Alby in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department report said there were three cars involved and one hit a utility pole and high-power-lines were exposed. Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to fix the power line issues.

Alton Fire Department Ambulance and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance each transported someone to the hospital.