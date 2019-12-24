ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 10:25 p.m Christmas Eve night in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance and Alton Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived the h

ouse had flames and smoke showing from the rear of the house.

Some neighbors were able to rescue one of the victims from the house while the second occupant was rescued by Alton Fire Department. Both victims were transported to St Louis Hospitals by medical helicopters.

More info to come.

More like this: