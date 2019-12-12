OTTERVILLE - A crash occurred during rush hour time Wednesday morning on Otterville Road and it involved three cars, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

The crash was in the Jersey County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction. There were two people transported to a nearby hospital from the scene, but Ringhausen did not think the injuries were life-threatening.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office deputies directed traffic to keep vehicles moving during the high-traffic period.

