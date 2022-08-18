ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a serious two-vehicle traffic crash at 10:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the following about the accident: "One vehicle, a brown, 2016 Kia passenger car was eastbound on College Avenue at the traffic light. Unit two, a white, 2007 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling north onto College Avenue from Homer Adams Parkway off of the exit ramp into the intersection. Both drivers of their respective vehicles were transported to Alton Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Both drivers were in stable condition."

The Alton Police Department traffic division is handling the investigation and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

