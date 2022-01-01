BRADLEY – At 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, Xandria A. Harris, a 26-year-old female of Bradley, Illinois, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department and was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 Investigators. At 9 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials confirm Darius D. Sullivan is in police custody.

The two were taken into custody as suspects after two Bradley Police officers were shot on Wednesday. One officer died, and the other was critically injured. Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner responded to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn, just off Illinois Route 50 at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

When they went to the hotel room, the car's owner was supposedly staying, the people inside the room attacked and shot the officers, Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said.

Officer Rittmanic was killed and partner 27-year-old Tyler Bailey was severely injured. He was transported for surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was listed in critical condition after surgery for head injuries.

The ISP would like to extend our appreciation to all the assisting agencies including, but not limited to the United States Marshalls Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriffs Department, Kankakee City Police Department, Indiana State Police, and numerous other municipal and county agencies in Illinois and Indiana, who assisted in apprehending Darius D. Sullivan and Xandria A. Harris.

Harris will remain in custody and will be held at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility in Kankakee. Arrangements are being made for Sullivan to be extradited from Indiana to Kankakee County at this time.

“In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life. The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time,” concluded Kelly.

