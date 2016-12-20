ALTON - Two were hospitalized in good condition following a collision at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Golf Road Tuesday morning. 

Two white SUVS, one a GMC and the other a Ford, collided with each other in what appeared to be a head-on incident. Both the driver and the passenger of the Ford SUV were taken to area hospitals. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said one was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. He did not specify who was taken to which hospital. 

Franke could not comment on what caused the collision, but traffic in that area was diverted for at least 15 minutes following the wreck so both vehicles could be towed from the scene. 

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and no names of anyone involved have been released at this time. 

