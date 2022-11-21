WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Freeburg residents - Joe and Patty Kreher - died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday. Winston-Salem Police said the couple was on their way to see their son and grandchildren for Thanksgiving.

The crash occurred in Winston-Salem at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The plane was described by Federal Aviation Administration authorities as "a twin-engine Piper PA-30." A family member tells two who died in the crash had flown from St. Louis to North Carolina several times.

Authorities said the plane came to a rest in a wooded area behind a couple of houses in a residential area.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

