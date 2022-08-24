HARDIN - Jonathan E. Meyers, 35, of Hardin entered a guilty plea on charges of theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of explosive or incendiary device on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Calhoun County Court.

The court says these charges stemmed from three separate incidents which occurred in Hardin in Calhoun County between June and July of 2022.

The first incident was a report of theft and criminal damage on June 10, 2022, at one of our local businesses. Myers posted bond on this offense and was released from jail.

The second incident was a traffic stop on July 9, 2020, which resulted in an arrest for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The final incident was a court-authorized search warrant, executed on July 10, 2022, at Myers' residence, which resulted in the discovery of more illegal narcotics and improvised explosive devices in various stages of completion. This incident also resulted in an arrest for unlawful possession of methamphetamine as well as possession of an explosive or incendiary device.

Subsequent to his plea of guilty, Myers was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Charles H.W. Burch to the following:

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 4 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device, 4 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Theft, 300 days in County Jail, plus fines, court cost, and restitution to the victim.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Calhoun County State’s Attorney Keisha Morris, and the entire Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance and efforts in the successful prosecution of these cases and for ensuring justice for the victims of crime.

