ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Tiffany Lomax, 25 years of age, of the 8800 block of Eichler Place in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for one count of Vehicle Hijacking and one count of Robbery First Degree, and Desmond Lillard, 24 years of age, of the 2400 block of Cora Avenue in St. Louis, MO 63113, for two counts of Vehicle Hijacking and two counts of Robbery First Degree. Mugshots of both Lomax and Lillard are attached. Lomax is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond, and Lillard is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Lomax reads: On July 6, 2022, Victim was jogging in a park when co-Defendant Lillard approached the Victim and asked for a lighter. The Victim stopped jogging and the co-Defendant grabbed the Victim’s neck with both forearms from behind. The Victim could not breathe. The co-Defendant said, “Just let it go, she got a gun on her.” The Victim then saw a woman, Defendant Lomax, nearby with her left hand in a satchel slung over her shoulder. The co-Defendant reached into the Victim’s front pocket and removed the Victim’s keys. The Victim then lost consciousness because he could not breathe. The Victim awoke on the ground and saw the co-Defendant and Defendant running toward the Victim’s vehicle. The co-Defendant entered the driver seat and the Defendant entered the passenger seat. They both fled from the park in the Victim’s vehicle. The Victim identified both the Defendant and co-Defendant. Post Miranda, Defendant Lomax admitted being in the park.

The probable cause statements for Lillard reads: On June 16, 2022, Victim was walking in the park with his small son. The Defendant approached with his hand in his pocket and said to the Victim, “Come on bro, take it off, don’t do it, give me all your shit.” The Defendant reached into his pocket multiple times, which led the Victim to believe the Defendant had a firearm. The Defendant then took the Victim’s car keys and wallet from the Victim’s person. The female with the Defendant then took the Victim’s backpack off of the Victim. The Defendant and female then ran to the Victim’s vehicle and stole the Victim’s vehicle. The Victim identified the Defendant in a photo line-up.

On July 6, 2022, Victim was jogging in a park when Defendant Lillard approached the Victim and asked for a lighter. The Victim stopped jogging and the Defendant grabbed the Victim’s neck with both forearms from behind. The Victim could not breathe. The Defendant said, “Just let it go, she got a gun on her.” The Victim then saw a woman, co-Defendant Lomax nearby with her left hand in a satchel slung over her shoulder. The Defendant reached into the Victim’s front pocket and removed the Victim’s keys. The Victim then lost consciousness because he could not breathe. The Victim awoke on the ground and saw the Defendant and co-Defendant running toward the Victim’s vehicle. The Defendant entered the driver seat and the co-Defendant entered the passenger seat. They both fled from the park in the Victim’s vehicle. The Victim identified both the Defendant and co-Defendant. Post Miranda, Defendant Lillard admitted to being at the park and admitted to telling the Victim that the woman had a gun.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

